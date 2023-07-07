Brutal heat combined with a sudden shortfall in imported electricity caused the operators of New England’s power grid to fire up extra generators for a half hour on Wednesday.
The shortfall in electricity production versus demand, known as a capacity deficiency, began shortly after 6 p.m. as a “transmission equipment failure significantly reduced imported electricity coming to New England.” The six-state region can import or export electricity from New York, Quebec and New Brunswick as needed; details of the failure were not available Thursday.
Demand for electricity production by power plants often spikes at around 6 p.m. on a summer weekday because people turn on air conditioning as they get home from work and the region’s solar production —which on a sunny afternoon now generates three times as much electricity as Seabrook Station nuclear plant — begins to wind down.
This combination on Wednesday resulted in more demand for electricity than was scheduled to be produced by power plants, leading ISO-New England, which operates the grid, to implement Actions 1 and 2 under Operating Procedure No. 4. That includes ordering immediate generation from some units that can fire up quickly, such as two kerosene-fired combustion turbines at Merrimack Station in Bow.
“The capacity deficiency was mitigated within 30 minutes,” ISO-NE wrote in a report, although a problem caused the website and mobile app to show abnormal operations for several more hours.
The deficiency was never great enough to request the public to voluntarily reduce usage, a form of demand response that has proved effective in past summer surges.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
