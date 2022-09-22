More people will be eligible for a food assistance program after the Executive Council approved increasing the eligibility threshold Wednesday.

Now people earning up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which was previously available only to those earning 185 percent of the poverty level. For a household of four, this means that a family earning up to $55,500 would qualify, up from the previous cutoff of $51,337.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.