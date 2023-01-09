Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023.
According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13 percent between 2021 and 2022, and the number of landlord-tenant cases filed in that same time frame increased by 36 percent.
Though these annual figures remain below pre-pandemic averages, tenants’ rights advocates say the end of the federally funded New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program in October prompted a spike in the number of eviction cases they handled at the close of the year. The rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications due to a lack of ongoing federal funding.
“Without that federally funded program that can promise landlords payments, landlords are just moving forward with evictions,” said Marta Hurgin, legal director of 603 Legal Aid.
Hurgin said the rise in evictions — combined with the state’s growing homelessness crisis, inflated market prices and low vacancy rate — illustrates the severity of the housing crisis here.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.