Landlord-tenant cases in New Hampshire spiked at the end of 2022, after the state’s emergency rental assistance program stopped accepting new applications, and housing rights advocates are concerned this trend could continue into 2023.

According to data released by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, evictions increased by 13 percent between 2021 and 2022, and the number of landlord-tenant cases filed in that same time frame increased by 36 percent.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

