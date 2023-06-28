In the final note to the long saga of Northern Pass, an effort to build a power line through New Hampshire, Eversource no longer owns roughly 5,300 acres that it bought for the project.

The company said Monday it had “transferred ownership” of the properties. Several parcels went “to private parties who previously owned (them),” the company said in a statement, and the majority went to R&B Rentals LLC (Bear Rock Adventures) and Dead Water LLC (managed by Wagner Forest Management).

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

