The state’s new solid waste plan will set the direction on how it handles trash for the next 10 years. A draft of that plan has been criticized by the Conservation Law Foundation, an environmental advocacy organization, for its lack of deadlines and clear deliverables.

The Department of Environmental Services is now reviewing feedback on its plan. Director of Waste Management Mike Wimsatt said the department will incorporate comments as appropriate ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline to submit the final plan.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.