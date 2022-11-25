About 162,000 students are enrolled in New Hampshire’s K-12 public schools this year, down about 1 percent from last year. This decline continues a statewide decline trend seen across two decades, driven in large part by an aging population and low birth rates.

There are now 161,755 students enrolled in the state’s traditional public schools, according to an annual count by the New Hampshire Department of Education. An additional 5,526 attend the state’s public charter schools. The modest drop in overall enrollment comes after a significant decline the year prior, when many families turned to private or homeschool options or kept their kids out of preschool and kindergarten during the pandemic.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

