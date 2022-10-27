A 1½-year-long rental relief program is likely coming to an end soon, state officials announced last week, after the U.S. Treasury left New Hampshire out of the latest round of funding.

Now, housing advocates are urging the state to develop and present a backup plan — before the federal funding runs out on Dec. 29. A September investigation by the Granite State News Collaborative found that 750 to 900 people receiving rental assistance are residing in hotels due to a lack of available apartments.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

