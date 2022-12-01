20210925-LOC-100NIGHTSmug-1

Executive Director Mindy Cambiar said the Hundred Nights shelter in Keene has already been running at capacity.

Emergency overnight winter shelters open this week in some New Hampshire cities and towns, adding what shelter operators say is much-needed capacity as the weather gets colder.

Year-round shelters in Keene and Manchester have already been at capacity and have had to turn some people away.

