As Jaffrey plans major renovations downtown as part of the construction of a new roundabout, installations of charging stations for electric vehicles are part of that vision, which would add to the state’s EV charging options.

Jaffrey Planning Director Jo Anne Carr said when the parking area at Blake Street is redone as part of the construction of a bridge over the Contoocook River to create a bypass for Route 202 traffic, charging stations are expected to be installed as part of the renovation, which is scheduled tentatively for 2025.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

