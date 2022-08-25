Election monitors have been appointed to oversee upcoming primaries in Bedford, Windham, and Laconia Ward 6 after the Attorney General’s Office found “significant deficiencies” in those elections in 2020.

The election monitors will work with election officials during the Sept. 13 primary election and also review their handling of the upcoming election to ensure it complies with New Hampshire law. They will help educate election officials and oversee their work, submitting a report to the state within 30 days of the election about any issues they observe.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

