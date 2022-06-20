MANCHESTER — A pair of major events less than 18 hours apart made for a busier than usual weekend for local and state police.
First, officers covering Manchester’s Queen City Pride parade and festival had to evacuate the area where vendors were in the process of setting up their booths. The order to evacuate was given after police became concerned about a large, white box truck that was left in the middle of a parking lot where vendors and participants would be gathering following the parade.
Then, just after midnight Sunday morning, local police were called to the area of Rite Aid, 270 Mammoth Road, for a report of a possible domestic assault taking place in a Toyota RAV4 parked near the store.
As officers approached the vehicle, according to Michael Garrity, director of communications for the office of Attorney General John Formella, they noticed an injured woman walking away from the vehicle.
Other officers, meanwhile, “began a dialogue” with an armed man who, police said, was still in the RAV4 and “refused to submit to arrest.”
A standoff of about an hour and a half in duration ensued, and shortly after 2 a.m., six officers — four Manchester officers and two state police troopers — “discharged their weapons,” resulting in the death of the suspect, identified as Adnan Husejnovic, 33, of Manchester, according to Garrity’s statement.
No officers or other civilians were injured in the incident. The statement didn’t say whether the woman who was injured in the alleged domestic assault required medical attention or hospitalization. She wasn’t identified.
Garrity’s statement doesn’t elaborate on what prompted the officers to fire their weapons when they did. They didn’t indicate whether Husejnovic fired shots at police with the firearm police said he had in his possession.
Later Sunday morning, numerous investigators continued working at the scene, within an area they had cordoned off with yellow tape. The RAV4 was also within the taped-off area, its driver side window smashed out.
About a dozen cruisers and detective cars were parked near the RAV4 in the lot, which is between Mammoth Road (Route 28A) and Tarrytown Road on the east side of town.
Garrity said an autopsy has been scheduled for this morning to determine Husejnovic’s cause and manner of death.
He added that the officers were wearing body cameras, and investigators will be reviewing footage from those cameras as well as images from cruiser-mounted cameras, and “any other video or audio that recorded any portion of the incident.
Garrity said that pursuant to protocol, the names of the officers involved in the incident are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.
