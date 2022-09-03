20220903-BIZ-Sully chain gsnc

Ambassador Katherine Tai, with Rep. Chris Pappas, during a presentation at Galvion, which manufactures helmets for soldiers.

 Todd Bookman / N.H. Public Radio

U.S. Trade Rep. Katherine Tai toured Galvion on Tuesday, hearing from the Portsmouth company’s leadership how international trade and raw material purchases continue to face disruption stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Galvion designs and manufactures high-tech helmets and other armor for soldiers, as well as modern battery equipment that can be worn in battle. The company, which employs about 400 people across the U.S. and Canada, including 50 in New Hampshire, has struggled to acquire some of the fabrics it uses due to supply chain issues, noting that shipping container delays have elevated costs.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

