Pam Smart

In 2019, Pamela Smart spoke with N.H. Public Radio at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

 Jack Rodolico / N.H. Public Radio

During a spirited oral argument Tuesday morning before the N.H. Supreme Court, a lawyer for Pam Smart pleaded with justices to step in and order the Executive Council to give her request for a reduced sentence a more thorough review.

A lawyer for the state countered that the council is under no such obligation to consider her appeal at length, calling commutation a chance to offer “mercy” for an incarcerated person, not a new chance at “justice.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

