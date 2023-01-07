Volkert Volkersz started as program coordinator at Dublin Community Center in 2017, sort of by chance.
His wife is from Peterborough, but they had been living in Washington state, where he worked as a music teacher, then as a librarian. One time, when Volkersz and his wife were visiting the area, they drove by the DubHub. There was a sign out front advertising an open mic that night, and Volkersz decided to go.
Bruce Simpson was hosting the event, and he and Volkersz traded songs and became fast friends. Volkersz got on an email list.
“It was the beginning of my relationship with a lot of people,” he said.
A couple years later, when he saw that the DubHub was looking for a program coordinator, Volkersz applied and was hired for the job. Simpson’s open mic became a song circle and Volkersz started a new open mic.
“We’ve been going ever since” Volkersz said.
On Dec. 30, the Dublin Community Center hosted a farewell concert for Volkersz in honor of his years as DubHub program coordinator. The concert also honored Simpson, who is planning to leave the area in the near future.
DubHub Board President May Clark said when Volkersz started working as program coordinator, “we were just beginning to grow. He really helped us grow into an adult organization. His music background is so strong. He created so many music events. He can guide the board but in a very un-pushy way.”
Clark said Volkersz has contributed immensely to the DubHub and has worked to bring the community together. She described a time when Volkersz found an old cider press on the side of the road. He picked it up, fixed it and built a table to put it on.
“We had a cider press event this fall,” Clark said, where people pressed apples and made cider donuts. “It was great.”
When the pandemic started, the DubHub held events over Zoom and then held socially distant open mics outdoors.
“We’ve provided a nice outlet for performers,” Volkersz said.
Volkersz has contributed to the local music scene, but as program coordinator, he also helped organize art shows, kept community coffee conversations going, hosted community forums and coordinated renting out the DubHub’s space. He has helped put on and participated in spoken-word events.
The DubHub’s new program coordinator will be Monica Laskey. She is also a musician with a background in education and arts.
“She has lots of energy, wonderful ideas,” Volkersz said. “I think she is going to be a perfect fit for the job.”
Last Friday night, 17 musicians performed a selection of Volkersz’s compositions in front of a full crowd in the DubHub. He had asked fellow local musicians to pick a song they wanted to play.
“All musicians I selected have been part of the music scene for close to four years,” Volkersz said, “In the case of Bruce — he was here from the get-go.”
Volkersz said it was interesting to see people choose music that spans his adult life.
“I never thought people would want to play songs I wrote in college,” Volkersz said. “It’s very gratifying.”
Nancy Jackson, who was DubHub board chair five years ago, was the host for the event. Volkersz accompanied some of the musicians and he played a trio with Simpson and Simpson’s son Paul, who was on ukulele.
Volkersz plans to stay in the area and will continue to write and record music. He posts music to YouTube and has seen some success there.
“My hobby is writing songs,” he said.
At the concert, Volkersz’s friend Peter Martell worked on sound, and another friend, Greg Vhrin, was filming. Volkersz was thankful to be able to sit back, enjoy the show and play a few songs.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.