When LiQin Hong’s family first moved to Peterborough, she was nervous about sending her daughter to school. As a Chinese immigrant, Hong wasn’t yet proficient enough in English to help with homework and class assignments.

“She speaks Chinese at home, and when she [went] to school I was really worried about her English. I thought about looking for an ESL teacher for her,” said Hong, whose daughter attends Peterborough Elementary School. “But after she [went] to school, she didn’t need the ESL teacher, because now she speaks very good English.”

This article is being shared by The Granite State News Collaborative as part of its Race and Equity Initiative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.