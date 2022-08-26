With drought conditions deepening in some parts of the state, wells have started running dry and wildfire activity has increased.

While there’s typically a reprieve from wildfires during the summer months, when trees turn green, that hasn’t happened this year, according to Steven Sherman, chief of the New Hampshire Forest Protection Bureau. Around 210 acres have burned already this year, putting the state on track to exceed the typical 250 acres.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

