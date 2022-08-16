Drought

Drought conditions have engulfed New Hampshire, with around 99 percent of the state experiencing some degree of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Conditions are worst in southern New Hampshire, with 14 percent of the state in severe drought along the Massachusetts border. Just north of that, another swath is in moderate drought, making up an additional 26 percent of the state. Most of the remainder of the state is abnormally dry.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

