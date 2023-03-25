In the 1980s, Portsmouth Savings Bank, housed continuously in the oldest bank building in the country since 1823, was a flea in the ear of then-Bank Commissioner Roland Roberge, who was troubled that government bonds represented some three-quarters of its assets.

“It’s not a bank,” he would say, “it’s a bond fund.” Had the bank not been acquired, but continued doing business as usual, it would not have survived the turmoil currently roiling the industry.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

