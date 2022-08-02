The Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will wait until after this year’s November midterm elections to recommend which states should lead the presidential primary process, the committee told states this weekend. The delay came as a surprise to political observers, who had expected the committee to issue a final recommendation as early as this Saturday.

In a letter sent to DNC members Saturday and obtained by the Bulletin, DNC chairman Jason Rae said postponing the decision is “the best way to move forward” for the committee. Rae did not elaborate on why DNC leadership made the decision.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.