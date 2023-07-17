Metal shovels scraped through the rocky soil in Bear Brook State Park in Allenstown in a targeted quest to uncover evidence of Native American settlement in the area before European arrival.

Mark Doperalski, New Hampshire state archaeologist, has been searching for artifacts across the state for over 20 years and is instructing this year’s State Conservation and Rescue Archeology Program. The two-week dig overseen by the Archeology Bureau in the Division of Historical Resources of the N.H. Department of Cultural Resources was intended to give participants of all age ranges an educational experience in archeology to learn and research New Hampshire’s history that the land holds.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

