Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, as seen from the air in December 2017.

 Charles Hatcher / Valley News of Lebanon

LEBANON — Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center has been operating at 110 percent of its capacity for several weeks amid a surge of respiratory viruses and short staffing, and as it continues to be difficult to discharge patients to lower levels of care, such as nursing homes.

As a result, DHMC has been boarding patients in its emergency department and perioperative areas, typically used to prepare patients for surgery, Dr. Colin Stack, medical director of the capacity coordination center at DHMC, said in an emailed statement last week.

