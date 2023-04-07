LEBANON — Masks are coming off within days at several health care facilities across the Upper Valley.

As of Monday, April 10, masks will be optional for people at Dartmouth Health facilities who don’t have respiratory symptoms, according to DH’s website. In the Upper Valley, that includes Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, and New London Hospital, as well as clinics in Lebanon and Lyme.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

