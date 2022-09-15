LEBANON — Nine new rooms in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center’s emergency department in Lebanon are expected to open to patients Thursday, according to a news release.

The project, built over 16 months and expected to cost a total of $9.9 million, aims to better address behavioral and geriatric needs in the Upper Valley.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

