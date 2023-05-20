In February 2022, when COVID-19 tests were hard to come by, the state began selling them in its nearly 70 liquor stores for $11.29 each. About 200,000 were sold, according to Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson Jake Leon.

The department received permission Wednesday from the Executive Council to use about $410,700 in federal pandemic aid to buy back 36,523 unsold tests from the N.H. Liquor Commission and redistribute them.

This report appeared originally in the N.H. Bulletin.

