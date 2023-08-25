LEBANON — Despite ongoing challenges, Dartmouth Health’s finances continued to show improvement through the end of the last fiscal year, according to a Wednesday filing with bondholders.

In the fourth quarter of the 12 months that ended June 30, the health system posted a $47.8 million operating gain, which was a significant turnaround from a loss of nearly $52 million for the same quarter the previous year.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

