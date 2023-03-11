Over 50 tech companies have laid off thousands of workers in the Boston area as part of a nationwide wave of staff reductions in the industry — but it hasn’t seemed to have reached New Hampshire.

Fidelity is adding 87 tech workers at its Merrimack, Nashua and Portsmouth facilities as part of a 4,000-employee job expansion nationwide.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.