Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit New Hampshire next month to headline a major Republican Party fundraiser, his first visit to the state as he reportedly weighs a run for president in 2024.

DeSantis will speak at the GOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner in Manchester April 14. The event — named for Amos Tuck, a founder of the Republican Party in the 1850s in Exeter — is the New Hampshire Republican State Committee’s largest annual fundraiser.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

