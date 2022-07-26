Facing federal deadlines to spend pandemic relief money or return it, the Department of Energy has proposed making one-time $405 payments to some low-income households to offset the cost of electricity, which will spike for many in August.

The Executive Council is set to review that request when it meets Wednesday. The department would cover the one-time payments with $8.8 million in pandemic aid the state received for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

