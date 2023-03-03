20230303-NWS-gsnc literacy

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut talks about the Department of Education’s new reading campaign at the N.H. State Library on Wednesday.

 Eileen O’Grady / Concord Monitor

A new literacy campaign launched by the New Hampshire Department of Education aims to improve reading proficiency among children by training teachers and encouraging parent involvement.

The initiative, which coincides with National Reading Month, has three parts: incorporating the science of reading into teacher prep programs, offering free training courses through an online platform and also encouraging families to read at home.

