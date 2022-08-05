Around 100 families attended a fair to promote nontraditional educational opportunities for students Wednesday, organizers said. The event was hosted by the Americans for Prosperity Foundation and featured an appearance by a representative from the New Hampshire Department of Education.

Held at the Executive Court in Manchester, an indoor event space, the “Education Freedom Fair” included vendors representing private schools, charter schools, home-school support programs, and organizations hosting extracurricular “Learn Everywhere” programs.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.