A 10 percent pay raise for the state’s 10,000-plus workers cleared an early hurdle Wednesday. The House Finance Committee voted, 14-11, for a budget that includes $100 million for a 10 percent pay raise in July and a 2 percent raise the following July. Gov. Chris Sununu first proposed the increase in his budget in February.

The budget heads next to the full House, where it could face a challenge from Democrats, who cited several concerns, including what they say are insufficient Medicaid rate increases and significant changes to education funding. From there, it will go to the Senate.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

