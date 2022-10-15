20221015-NWS-House remote nhb

The Democratic plaintiffs are asking the court to force the N.H. House to allow House lawmakers to vote remotely on session days.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal in a lawsuit by N.H. House Democrats seeking remote participation in the state Legislature, dealing the effort a major setback. But Democrats say they’re not finished litigating.

In March, the First Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled against the Democrats’ effort; the Supreme Court’s denial of the attempt to appeal means that ruling now stands.

