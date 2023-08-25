ENFIELD — Voters elected Democrat David Fracht to the state House of Representative during a special election Tuesday.
Fracht received 495 votes and Republican John P. Keane received 194 votes.
Fracht replaces Democrat Joshua Adjutant, who resigned last spring. Since then, Enfield has been without its single-district representative. The multi-town floterial district Grafton 18, which includes Enfield, is held by state Rep. John Sellers, R-Bristol.
When Fracht is sworn in on Sept. 6, the Republicans’ slim majority in the House of Representatives will narrow further: There will be 199 Republicans, 197 Democrats and two independents.
Fracht, who is chairman of Enfield’s Planning Board, will serve out the rest of Adjutant’s term and would be up for re-election in November 2024. He said he plans to remain as chair of the board.
There were 689 total ballots cast, which included 50 absentee ballots and 639 regular ballots, according to results provided by the town.
“We were very pleased,” Huntley said about the turnout. “It just shows that Enfield’s involved, so it was great.”
There are 3,190 on Enfield’s voter checklist, said town clerk Wendy Huntley.
Seven people registered to vote on the day of the special election.
Nearly 700 Enfield residents voted in the special election. By comparison, 403 ballots were cast during the all-day balloting portion of Enfield Town Meeting in March.
In the November 2022 election, which included the governor’s race and a US Senate seat, 2,230 people voted.
Town moderator Lindsay Smith called the voter turnout at the special election “impressive.”
“I think people are really starting to understand that voting matters. In all elections, not just the president. So I was very pleased at the number of people who took time out of their day to exercise their rights and participate,” Smith wrote in an email. “I also thought it was great that both candidates were present in the electioneering zone, and to see people actively engaged in conversations with them. This is how choosing a representative should work.”
There are contests scheduled for the two House vacancies remaining.
There will is a special election scheduled for Sept. 19 for a seat representing Rockingham County District 1; Republican Benjamin Bartlett resigned in April. There is a special election scheduled for Nov. 7 for a seat representing Hillsborough County District 3; Democrat David Cote resigned in April.
