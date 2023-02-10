CONCORD — In a unanimous vote Thursday, the New Hampshire Senate affirmed its support for the state’s first-in-the-nation primary, passing a resolution 23-0 that clashed with the recently passed demands of the Democratic National Committee.

Passed by voice vote with all but one senator present, Senate Resolution 1 advocates for New Hampshire’s position at the front of the calendar, less than a week after the DNC voted to request that the state accept second place instead.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

