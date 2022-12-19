Judges in New Hampshire are not allowed to consider whether denying bail to a defendant with medical conditions jeopardizes their safety while incarcerated, according to a unanimous opinion released Friday by the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The justices rejected an appeal from a defendant held inside Valley Street Jail in Manchester who claimed he was not receiving appropriate medical treatment for “a series of complex medical issues,” and that under the existing bail statute, his safety should be a factor in his release on bail.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

