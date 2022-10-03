New data show that food insecurity among New Hampshire households declined in the last three years, with federal assistance programs helping to offset the negative effects of economic upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) surveys households each year to understand the prevalence of food insecurity across the nation. The USDA defines food insecurity as when households are, at least at some times in a year, unable to acquire adequate food for one or more adults or children in a household because of insufficient money or other resources. At the state level, these USDA data are aggregated into three-year periods to have sufficient data for more reliable estimates. The newest data, covering the years 2019-2021, were released in September 2022.

Sletten is the research director of N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute.

The N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute is sharing this article with partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. NHFPI is an independent nonprofit organization that explores, develops and promotes public policies that foster economic opportunity and prosperity for all New Hampshire residents. For more information visit nhfpi.org

