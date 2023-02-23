CONCORD — An autopsy has revealed that inmate James Dale died from blunt impact head and neck injuries received in an assault at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin.
New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval ruled the death a homicide.
The 65-year-old Dale was involved in what authorities called “a resident-on-resident assault” at the state prison on Monday, Feb. 13. He was taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then transferred to a trauma center where officials reported he died the next day.
The name of the other inmate involved has not been released. The N.H. Department of Justice reports the investigation is still in the early stages and no arrest has been made. A department spokesman said based on interviews so far the victim and one other inmate appear to be the only parties involved.
Dale was convicted in 1997 of second-degree murder for raping and killing a 6-year-old girl in Contoocook and sentenced to serve 60 to 120 years in prison. Dale has always insisted he was innocent of the charge and was actively fighting his conviction.
A release issued by the Department of Justice said more information will be released as it becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation.
The Northern N.H. Correctional Facility is a medium security prison and currently houses 518 inmates.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
