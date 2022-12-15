Dartmouth survey

Dartmouth College doctoral student Jon Alperstein, left, operates a ground-penetrating radar device as he consults with post-doctoral fellow Nathaniel Kitchel during an archeological survey of Weirs Beach on Monday.

 Jon Decker / The Laconia Daily Sun

LACONIA — With scenic views of Mount Washington and easy access to Lake Winnipesaukee and Paugus Bay, living at the Weirs has been a no-brainer for likely over 10,000 years, according to archaeologists from Dartmouth College.

“That’s what makes Weirs Beach special,” explained Nathaniel Kitchel, a post-doctoral fellow at Dartmouth College who was leading the team. “Starting 10,000 years ago, Native folks were back here intermittently or continuously probably until European arrival.”

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

