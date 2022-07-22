20220722-NWS-vn dartmouth president

Sian Leah Beilock, cognitive scientist and the current president of Barnard College, will be Dartmouth College’s next president. She will begin her role on July 1, 2023, after current president Phil Hanlon retires.

HANOVER — Dartmouth College has tapped the president of Barnard College to become Dartmouth’s new president, succeeding outgoing president Phil Hanlon, who earlier this year announced his plan to retire.

Sian Leah Beilock, president of Barnard College, the women’s liberal arts undergraduate college of Columbia University, will become president of Dartmouth on July 1, 2023, upon Hanlon’s retirement, the college said in a news release Thursday morning.

