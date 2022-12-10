LEBANON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care based in Bennington, Vt., plans to become a member of Dartmouth Health, administrators announced Friday.
The new agreement builds on the services the two organizations have shared since 2011 through the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians group, which is based at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, as well as clinical collaborations in cancer treatment, telemedicine, and quality and safety.
“The proposed Agreement will strengthen and expand services in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics and primary care,” Dartmouth Health CEO Joanne Conroy and Chief Strategy Officer Steve Leblanc wrote in the message to employees. “With SVHC as a regional resource, it will further expand our ability to serve patients in Vermont, Massachusetts, and New York.”
The two health organizations have signed an agreement that, if approved, would add the 99-bed SVMC as well as 25 primary care and specialty care practices, two nursing homes and a foundation at nine total locations in Bennington and nearby New York and Massachusetts, to Dartmouth Health.
“We believe that a more formal relationship will strengthen and expand the services provided to the 75,000 patients served by SVHC,” Audra Burns, a Dartmouth Health spokeswoman, said in a Friday email.
A message seeking comment from SVHC was not returned by deadline, but SVHC CEO Tom Dee told Vermont News & Media on Thursday that the agreement, which he expected to be finalized by March, has been a long time coming and makes sense given that they have been working together already and that they share a “common culture.”
The Lebanon-based Dartmouth Health currently includes five other hospitals: the Upper Valley’s Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon; Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital in Lebanon; New London Hospital; Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center in Windsor, Vt.; and Cheshire Medical Center in Keene; a visiting nurse association and several clinics. An affiliation with the Claremont-based Valley Regional Hospital is pending as well.
The announcement comes after a plan for Dartmouth Health to combine forces with the Manchester-based Catholic Medical Center fell apart earlier this year and as the Dartmouth Health system has reported recent operational losses, which it has attributed largely to staffing shortages and difficulty discharging patients in a timely manner.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
