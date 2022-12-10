LEBANON — Southwestern Vermont Health Care based in Bennington, Vt., plans to become a member of Dartmouth Health, administrators announced Friday.

The new agreement builds on the services the two organizations have shared since 2011 through the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians group, which is based at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, as well as clinical collaborations in cancer treatment, telemedicine, and quality and safety.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

