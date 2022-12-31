Driven largely by staffing expenses, costs are outstripping revenues at Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire’s largest private employer, according to filings with bondholders.

The Valley News reported that the Lebanon-based Dartmouth Health saw a $22.1 million loss, less than 1 percent, on a $2.9 billion operating budget in the fiscal year that ended June 30. It would have been a larger loss if not for $98.8 million Dartmouth Health received in federal stimulus funds.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

