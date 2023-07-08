LEBANON — In spite of an ongoing national shortage of some generic cancer drugs, Dartmouth Health, which provides cancer care in the Twin States, is not facing an acute shortage at least for now, officials said.

According to the last update Dartmouth Health’s drug specialty panel received in early June, the health system has a two- to four-week supply of the drugs, said Dr. Gary Schwartz, a medical oncologist.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative.

