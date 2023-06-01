LEBANON — The financial picture for Dartmouth Health appears to be improving a bit, according to a recent filing with bondholders.

While the Lebanon-based health system continued to lose money in the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended March 31, Dartmouth Health saw a positive margin of 1.9 percent in March, making it the first month since fall of 2021 the system had seen a positive operating margin.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

