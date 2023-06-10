Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center welcomed guests to a ribbon cutting for its new $150 million Patient Pavilion in Lebanon on April 14.

 James M. Patterson / Valley News of Lebanon

LEBANON — As part of a restructuring effort to address a budget deficit, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and Dartmouth Hitchcock Clinics are laying off 75 workers and eliminating about 100 vacant positions, according to a message Dartmouth Health’s CEO sent to employees on Thursday.

Most of those affected were notified on Thursday, Dartmouth Health CEO Joanne Conroy wrote in her message.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

