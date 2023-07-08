Dartmouth Health

Three new robots will deliver medication at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

 Dartmouth Health

Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has brought on three new “staffers” who can work around the clock and didn’t need to find housing to take the job. Both are a plus in a state with a hiring and housing crisis.

They’re robots, and they will be delivering medication from the pharmacy on the second floor to inpatient units in the newly opened Patient Pavilion, located on the third and fourth floors.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

