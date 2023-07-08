Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center has brought on three new “staffers” who can work around the clock and didn’t need to find housing to take the job. Both are a plus in a state with a hiring and housing crisis.
They’re robots, and they will be delivering medication from the pharmacy on the second floor to inpatient units in the newly opened Patient Pavilion, located on the third and fourth floors.
“The geography of the Patient Pavilion presented a challenge for the pharmacy,” said project manager Jill Cote in a statement from Dartmouth Health. “It’s quite a distance away, increasing the travel time significantly for pharmacy techs who deliver medications.”
Cote said the three TUG robots will be able to deliver medication on a more predictable schedule: Two will be on a set schedule, and the third can be sent out as needed.
The hospital kept security in mind. After the robots open their door to the pharmacy, it will automatically close and lock after they pass through. Drawers holding medication can be opened only by a designated staff member. And the robots will not carry controlled substances, Dartmouth Health said.
“With a hospital as expansive as ours, time is of the essence, and these robots will be ‘tugging’ along to help us make the most of every minute,” said Pranati Kuchimanchi, the clinical pharmacist lead for the hospital’s medication and operations system, in a statement. “By automating medication transportation, we can allocate more pharmacy resources toward essential patient-care tasks like compounding and compliance, all while upholding our commitment to safe and accurate medication distribution.”
It’s the second time Dartmouth Health has looked to robots for help, said spokesperson Cassidy Smith. The lab uses one to transport specimens, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.