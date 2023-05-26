LACONIA — An archaeology team from Dartmouth College found thousands of artifacts and artifact fragments this week at Weirs Beach, ranging from nails and glass of the 19th century to arrowheads dating back as far as 8,000 years.

In December, the same team underwent what was likely the area’s first archaeological radar survey to scan for potential sites. Now that snow has long departed and the ground thawed, the crew returned to conduct a small but fascinating dig into the past.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

