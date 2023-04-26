Amounts of xylazine, a powerful veterinary-grade sedative, are being found in toxicology reports from around the state as heroin and fentanyl opioid overdoses continue to climb.

Xylazine, which is not a controlled substance, is easily accessible and is often used in combination with other drugs. Federal lawmakers are working to enact a law that would make it less accessible to drug traffickers while tracking the movement of the drug and providing law enforcement with additional resources.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.