Months after the state installed, then removed, a historical marker for a Concord-born labor activist and Communist Party leader, several dozen people gathered outside the State House to celebrate what would have been her 133rd birthday — as some in the crowd prepared to take legal action challenging the marker’s disappearance.

In between union songs, readings and digs at the Republican officials who pushed for the sign’s removal, speakers reflected on Elizabeth Gurley Flynn’s multifaceted legacy.

