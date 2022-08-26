According to local police departments and mental health providers, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a substantial increase in calls among juveniles related to anxiety, depression and even attempted suicide.

Individuals experiencing severe mental health emergencies are typically transported to Behavioral Health Services at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough and Monadnock Family Services in Keene for an evaluation. According to Associate Director of Children’s Services Annelies Spykman, Monadnock Family Services saw a 22 percent increase in juvenile intake this year compared to 2021. Spykman said the pandemic is the main cause of juvenile mental health emergencies.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.