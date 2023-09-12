The state Supreme Court has ordered that a man serving his New Hampshire prison sentence in Montana cannot be transferred back to the state to serve his time in the prison’s secure psychiatric unit simply because he feels he is not getting adequate mental health treatment in Montana.

To qualify for transfer to the prison’s forensic hospital, a person must be diagnosed as insane, and the transfer must be conducive to both the inmate’s health and comfort and the public’s welfare, the court ruled. Mental health disorders alone do not equate with the legal definition of insanity, the court ruled.

This story originally appeared in the N.H. Bulletin.

